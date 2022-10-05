Acevedo allowed an unearned run on two hits over one inning to take a blown save in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Angels.

Acevedo gave up an RBI single to Matt Duffy in the ninth inning that tied the game at 1-1. This was Acevedo's first blown save since taking over the Athletics' closer job in mid-September. The 28-year-old owns a 3.33 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB through 67.2 innings this year while adding four saves, four blown saves and 21 holds through 70 appearances.