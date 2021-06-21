Acevedo's contract was selected by the Athletics on Monday.
The 27-year-old will be promoted to the big leagues for the first time in his career after left-hander Jesus Luzardo was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas in a corresponding move. Acevedo made 15 relief appearances with the Triple-A club to begin the year and posted a 2.20 ERA and 0.81 WHIP in 16.1 innings.
