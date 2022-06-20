Acevedo recorded his eighth hold in a win over the Royals on Sunday, recording three strikeouts over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Acevedo's line and the fact he got 11 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone underscore how sharp he was in putting together his third scoreless effort in the last four appearances. The right-hander has mostly been very effective in a high-volume role that's already seen him log 30.2 innings across 31 appearances while posting a 3.82 ERA and 1.08 WHIP.