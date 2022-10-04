Acevedo (4-4) earned the extra-inning win with one scoreless inning against the Angels on Monday. He did not allow a hit and walked one with one strikeout.

After Seth Brown tied the game at 4-4 with a two-run single in the ninth inning, Acevedo entered the game and retired the side in the 10th inning. The Athletics then walked off on an infield single, giving Acevedo his fourth win. Acevedo has been effective out of the back end of the bullpen recently with four saves and one win over 5.1 innings in seven outings since Sept. 14.