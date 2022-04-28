Acevedo was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Giants on Wednesday, firing a perfect sixth inning.

After starter Paul Blackburn gave the Athletics five scoreless frames, Acevedo followed up with a spotless inning of his own. The 27-year-old has rebounded nicely from his one poor outing of the season on April 16 against the Blue Jays to record four straight scoreless appearances.

More News