Acevedo recorded his second save in a win over the Astros on Saturday, allowing one hit over a scoreless ninth inning.

A.J. Puk worked the eighth inning and garnered his 18th hold despite an uneven performance, leaving Acevedo to work the final frame. The right-hander fired in all 11 pitches for strikes, settling down after allowing a leadoff single to Trey Mancini to induce a fielder's choice from Chas McCormick and a game-ending double play from Christian Vazquez. Acevedo has now generated four straight scoreless appearance after a stumble against the Orioles on Sept. 2, and both of his saves have come in the last two trips to the mound.