Acevedo (2-2) recorded the win in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Acevedo nearly walked away with an impeccable inning, as he needed just one pitch over the minimum nine to get his three outs and pounded eight of his offerings in for strikes. The razor-sharp showing was the latest in an extended stretch of strong pitching for Acevedo, who now boasts a 2-1 mark, 0.63 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 across the 14.1 innings covering his last 14 appearances.