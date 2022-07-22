Acevedo (2-2) recorded the win in the nightcap of a doubleheader against the Tigers on Thursday, firing a perfect sixth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Acevedo nearly walked away with an impeccable inning, as he needed just one pitch over the minimum nine to get his three outs and pounded eight of his offerings in for strikes. The razor-sharp showing was the latest in an extended stretch of strong pitching for Acevedo, who now boasts a 2-1 mark, 0.63 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 10.7 K/9 across the 14.1 innings covering his last 14 appearances.
More News
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Secures 12th hold Saturday•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Takes second loss Wednesday•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Picks up win in relief•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Dominant for eighth hold•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Scoreless appearance streak ends•
-
Athletics' Domingo Acevedo: Sixth hold in Tuesday's win•