Acevedo (3-2) secured the win in a victory over the Rangers on Saturday, one run on two hits over 1.1 innings. He struck out one.

Acevedo was called on for the second straight day in a tight game, and the veteran right-hander was able to deliver once again. While he wasn't anywhere near as sharp as during a Friday outing where he was just one pitch away from an immaculate inning, Acevedo still was able to induce an inning-ending double play from Charlie Culberson with the bases loaded when he entered the game in the sixth inning. Acevedo did subsequently allow a seventh-inning RBI double to Marcus Semien, but that was the first time he'd been scored upon since July 6.