Acevedo (3-4) took the loss Friday versus the Mariners. He allowed a solo home run and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning.

Acevedo tried to keep the game tied in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Cal Raleigh knocked a pinch hit, walkoff home run to send the Athletics to the loss. Acevedo became the Athletics' primary closer earlier in September, but he saw a 5.2-inning scoreless streak end Friday. He has a 3.43 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 57:16 K:BB through 65.2 innings while adding four saves and 21 holds this year.