Acevedo recorded his fifth hold during a win over the Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit.

Acevedo got through his one frame on 14 pitches despite allowing a baserunner, getting 10 of those offerings into the strike zone. The 27-year-old has now strung together five consecutive scoreless appearances after giving up two earned runs over an inning against the Guardians back on April 29.