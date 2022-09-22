Acevedo picked up the save in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Mariners. He allowed zero runs on one hit and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Acevedo allowed an infield single to Julio Rodriguez to lead off the ninth but quickly escaped any damage thanks a double-play ball in the following at-bat. The 6-foot-7 reliever then struck out Mitch Haniger swinging to end the game and record his fourth save of the season. That makes six straight scoreless appearances for Acevedo, who has not allowed a run since Sept 2. Over that 5.1-inning stretch he's registered six strikeouts to no walks while allowing four hits.