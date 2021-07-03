The Athletics optioned Acevedo to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
The righty has yielded a home run in each of his last two appearances, and three runs total between those two innings of work. Acevedo may find himself with the big-league club again at some point this season, as they don't have an especially deep bullpen and his struggles were in an extremely small sample size.
