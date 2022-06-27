Acevedo (1-1) earned the win Sunday against the Royals, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out one and walking none over one inning.

Acevedo earned the win in relief after entering in the bottom of the seventh and throwing 10 of 14 pitches for strikes. He entered a one-run game and was able to protect the lead, inducing two groundouts and striking a batter out. It was Acevedo's first win of the season. The righty has yet to record a save this season.