The Athletics placed Acevedo on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a lower back strain, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.
Acevedo will hit the shelf with the Athletics recalling Chad Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place in the bullpen. The right-hander will be out for at least two weeks while he recovers with a chance to join the Oakland relief corps before the end of April if there are no setbacks.
