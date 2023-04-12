The Athletics placed Acevedo on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a lower back strain, Melissa Lockard of The Athletic reports.

Acevedo will hit the shelf with the Athletics recalling Chad Smith from Triple-A Las Vegas to take his place in the bullpen. The right-hander will be out for at least two weeks while he recovers with a chance to join the Oakland relief corps before the end of April if there are no setbacks.