The Athletics plan to call up Acevedo from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rangers, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Oakland has an opening on the 40-man roster, so it will only need to option a player off the 26-man active roster to clear room for Acevedo. The 27-year-old rig-hander will receive the first promotion to the big leagues of his career after he proved to be one of Las Vegas' most dominant relievers this season. Over his 16.1 innings with the affiliate, he struck out 27 and posted a 2.20 ERA and 0.81 WHIP.