Acevedo, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Las Vegas earlier in the day, fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed one hit and recorded a strikeout in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

The 27-year-old's major-league debut went very well, as he needed a relatively efficient 14 pitches to get his three outs. Acevedo was enjoying an impressive season with the Aviators in the hitter-friendly environment of the Pacific Coast League, where he'd posted a 2.20 ERA and 0.81 WHIP across 16.1 innings. He'll likely remain in lower-leverage scenarios for the time being.