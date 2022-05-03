Acevedo fired two perfect innings in a loss to the Rays on Monday, recording two strikeouts.

The right-hander had just given up a pair of earned runs on three hits over an inning in his most recent appearance Friday against the Guardians, so Monday's impressive multi-inning outing was a welcome sight. Acevedo has been a largely reliable asset for manager Mark Kotsay this season, turning in scoreless efforts in eight of his 11 trips to the mound.