Acevedo recorded his third hold in a win over the Orioles on Thursday, firing a perfect seventh inning.
Acevedo got through his unblemished frame on 13 pitches, eight which he threw for strikes. The 27-year-old right-hander has now generated five scoreless appearances in his last six trips to the mound, and his early heavy workload is certainly a welcome sight for fantasy managers.
