Acevedo allowed two earned runs on a walk and a hit batsman over one-third of an inning in a loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

Tasked with keeping a two-run deficit from getting any bigger when he entered in the ninth inning, Acevedo got into immediate trouble by walking Bobby Dalbec and plunking Kevin Plawecki. He subsequently induced a lineout from Enrique Hernandez before exiting, but he was eventually charged with two runs when Sam Moll gave up hits that allowed both runners to cross the plate. The pair of runs represent the first Acevedo had been charged with since May 16, a string of six appearances.