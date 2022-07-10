Acevedo recorded his 12th hold in a win over the Astros on Saturday, firing a scoreless seventh inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander fired all eight pitches he threw in his ultra-efficient frame for strikes, underscoring how locked in he was. Acevedo has now generated scoreless efforts in nine of his last 10 trips to the mound, posting a 1-1 record, six holds, an 0.87 ERA and an 0.68 WHIP across that sample of 10.1 innings.