Acevedo saved Tuesday's 4-1 win against the Mariners, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Acevedo faced the heart of Seattle's lineup in the ninth inning and retired the side in order on 10 pitches to notch his third consecutive appearance with a save. Manager Mark Kotsay appears to be going with the hot-hand approach at the back end of his bullpen with Acevedo the current favorite thanks to five straight scoreless appearances. The 28-year-old possesses a 3.39 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 54 strikeouts in 63.2 innings across 65 appearances.