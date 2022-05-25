Acevedo notched his sixth hold in a win over the Mariners on Tuesday, firing a scoreless two-thirds of an inning while issuing a walk.

Acevedo fired eight of his 13 pitches for strikes en route to his third straight scoreless appearance. The right-hander has essentially picked up where he left off in a solid 10-appearance rookie stint in 2021 when he produced a 3.27 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, as he how carries 3.32 and 1.06 figures in those respective categories across 21 appearances this season.