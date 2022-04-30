Acevedo (0-1) was charged with the loss and his second blown save in a loss to the Guardians on Friday, allowing two earned runs on three hits over one inning while also recording a strikeout.

The right-hander had put together four straight scoreless appearances before Friday's stumble, which consisted of Acevedo surrendering a two-run double and two-run home run to Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor, respectively. Acevedo's ERA ballooned to 5.59 with the poor outing, and he's now allowed multiple earned runs in two of his 10 appearances.