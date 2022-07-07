Acevedo (1-2) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run while also recording a strikeout over one inning.

Acevedo threw 10 of his 15 pitches for strikes, but he failed to preserve a 1-1 tie when he allowed a 357-foot solo homer to Bo Bichette during his one frame. The blast turned out to be the game-winning hit and was the first run Acevedo had given up since June 15, a span of nine appearances.