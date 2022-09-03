Acevedo (3-3) took the loss against the Orioles on Friday, allowing three earned runs on two hits and three walks over one-third of an inning.

Tasked with preserving a 2-2 tie when he entered in the bottom of the eighth, the right-hander uncharacteristically faltered. Acevedo allowed three of the first four men he faced to reach -- one via intentional walk -- before issuing a bases-loaded free pass to Adley Rutschman and conceding a two-run single to Jorge Mateo. It was Acevedo's second appearance with three runs allowed since Aug. 23, but this type of hiccup is still mostly rare for the 28-year-old -- he's otherwise generated scoreless efforts in 10 of his other 11 outings since the beginning of August.