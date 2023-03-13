Acevedo has yet to give up a run over 4.2 innings in four Cactus League appearances, allowing two hits and three walks while recording five strikeouts.

The right-hander has been a reliable relief option over his first two big-league seasons, posting a 4-4 record, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, four saves and 21 holds across 78.2 innings (80 appearances). Acevedo currently profiles as the top setup option behind projected closer Dany Jimenez, and with the exception of some modest control issues thus far this spring, his Cactus League body of work seems to support the notion he's up for the task.