Acevedo recorded his 19th hold in a win over the Mariners on Sunday, firing a scoreless sixth inning during which he recorded a strikeout.

The right-hander mustered his fourth straight scoreless appearance and seventh in his last eight trips to the mound overall. Acevedo's ERA has plummeted from 3.26 back down to 2.93 over the latter stretch, which, when combined with his three victories and 19 holds, keeps him very viable in both AL-only and mixed leagues with formats that value relievers.