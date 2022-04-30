site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Domingo Tapia: Claimed by Oakland
RotoWire Staff
Apr 30, 2022
2:16 pm ET
Tapia was claimed off waivers by the Athletics on Saturday.
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Royals on Sunday, and he'll now head to Triple-A Las Vegas after being claimed by the Athletics. He made five appearances at Triple-A Omaha this year and posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in five innings.
