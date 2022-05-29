Tapia is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Tapia was claimed by the Athletics in late April after he was designated for assignment by the Royals, producing a 3.24 ERA with eight strikeouts over 8.1 innings while pitching in eight games with Las Vegas so far this season. The right-hander last pitched in the major-leagues last season, registering a 2.67 ERA and 1.19 WHIP with 26 strikeouts over 33.2 frames with the Mariners and Royals. He may be able to hold onto a bullpen spot with the Athletics after Justin Grimm was designated for assignment Saturday.