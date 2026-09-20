Walton went 3-for-3 with a home run, four RBI and a stolen base in Saturdays' 12-6 loss to the Guardians.

Walton did all he could in a losing effort, driving in runs on three separate occasions while tallying a homer and a steal in the same game for the first time in his career. The 32-year-old journeyman has been a mixed bag over his past 10 games, going hitless six times while also going deep three times and recording three multi-hit performances. For the season, he's slashing .269/.367/.458 with eight long balls, 29 RBI, 35 runs scored and three stolen bases across a career-high 247 plate appearances.