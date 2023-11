Lugbauer signed a minor-league contract Wednesday with the Athletics.

The agreement includes an invitation to the major-league side of spring training. Lugbauer, 27, posted an .898 OPS with 25 home runs and 73 RBI over 96 games this past year in Atlanta's minor-league system, finishing up at Triple-A Gwinnett. He could get his first taste of MLB action at some point during the 2024 campaign given the A's glaring need for power production.