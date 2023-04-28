Rucinski (hamstring) was activated from the injured list and will make his A's debut Friday versus the Reds.
Rucinski missed the first four weeks of the 2023 regular season after suffering a left hamstring strain toward the end of spring training, but he's ready to rock now following a three-start minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 34-year-old right-hander signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Oakland over the winter coming off a 2.97 ERA and 194:34 K:BB in 193.2 innings (31 starts) last year with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization.
More News
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: On track for weekend debut•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Bounces back in latest rehab•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Roughed up in second rehab start•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Feels good after first rehab•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Rehab assignment set•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Nearing rehab assignment•