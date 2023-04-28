Rucinski (hamstring) was activated from the injured list and will make his A's debut Friday versus the Reds.

Rucinski missed the first four weeks of the 2023 regular season after suffering a left hamstring strain toward the end of spring training, but he's ready to rock now following a three-start minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 34-year-old right-hander signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Oakland over the winter coming off a 2.97 ERA and 194:34 K:BB in 193.2 innings (31 starts) last year with the NC Dinos of the Korea Baseball Organization.