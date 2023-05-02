Rucinski is scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Mariners at Oakland Coliseum, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

After returning last week from a season-opening stint on the 15-day injured list, Rucinski stepped into the rotation for his Oakland debut and his first MLB appearance since 2018. Though Rucinski gave the team 5.2 innings in his start against the Reds, he was lit up for five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and one walk while striking out one. Rucinski's results weren't anything to get excited about, but the one-year, $3 million deal he received over the winter after spending the previous four seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization represents some level of commitment from the penny-pinching Athletics. Expect the 34-year-old to continue picking up starts, especially while the Athletics are lacking in appealing alternatives to replace him in the rotation.