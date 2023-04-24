Rucinski (hamstring) fired 5.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed two hits and two walks while recording four strikeouts in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Sugar Land on Sunday.
Rucinski worked up to 72 pitches after tossing 62 in his previous rehab start, a fairly disastrous 2.2-inning stint where he allowed seven runs (five earned). The veteran right-hander's ability to bounce back impressively Sunday in what was his third minor-league outing overall could be enough to earn him activation, with a decision on that front likely in coming days.
