Rucinski (0-4) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks over 3.2 innings while taking a loss against the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Most of the damage against Rucinski came via the long ball, as Geraldo Perdomo and Lourdes Gurriel each ripped two-run homers against him. Rucinski continues to struggle with his command and he's now sporting an ugly 6:14 K:BB through 18 innings. His ERA jumped to 9.00 and he's given up at least five runs in each of his four MLB starts this season. Rucinski is currently lined up for a tough matchup in Houston this weekend.