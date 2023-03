Manager Mark Kotsay said Sunday that Rucinski (hamstring) will begin the season on the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Rucinski's hamstring tightened up late during spring training and won't be available for the A's to open the campaign. The 34-year-old was recently throwing on flat ground and will need to resume mound work before there's any firm timetable for his return.