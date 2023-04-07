Rucinski (hamstring) is scheduled to throw a simulated game Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
And if all goes smoothly during the workout, Rucinski will then advance to a minor league rehab assignment next week with Triple-A Las Vegas. The 34-year-old right-hander signed on with the Athletics over the winter following four successful seasons in Korea. He should be part of Oakland's starting rotation by the end of April as he moves past a left hamstring strain that popped up in late March.