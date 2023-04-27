Rucinski (hamstring) is expected to join the Athletics' rotation this weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Rucinski pitched well Sunday in his final rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas and got through a bullpen session with no issues. The A's don't have a started listed for Friday against the Reds and that would be normal rest for Rucinski, so it's possible he makes his season debut that day. Rucinski has been out since late March with a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Bounces back in latest rehab•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Roughed up in second rehab start•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Feels good after first rehab•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Rehab assignment set•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Placed on 15-day IL•