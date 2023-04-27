Rucinski (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to make a start during the Athletics' series with the Reds this weekend, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rucinski pitched well Sunday in his final rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas and got through a recent bullpen session with no issues. The Athletics haven't named a starter for Friday's series opener, so that day is seemingly the most logical time that Rucinski will slot into the rotation. Rucinski, who signed a one-year, $3 million deal with Oakland this offseason following a four-year run in the Korea Baseball Organization, has been sidelined since late March with a hamstring injury.