Athletics' Drew Rucinski: Placed on 15-day IL
The Athletics placed Rucinski on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained left hamstring.
Rucinski tweaked his hamstring a little over a week ago and it's unclear how much time he might miss. The right-hander should join the A's rotation when healthy.
