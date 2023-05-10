Rucinski (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and three walks over five innings in a 10-5 loss to the Yankees. He struck out two.

Though Rucinski managed to make it through the first two innings without a blemish, he could not bring the early success into the third, walking Jose Trevino and Aaron Hicks to open up what would become a five-run inning. Despite allowing five runs in the inning, Rucinski did not allow a single extra-base hit, instead giving up four singles, a fielders choice and a sacrifice fly. The rest of the damage came in the seventh, where Gleyber Torres launched a two-run homer that plated Anthony Rizzo. Rucinski picked up his third loss in as many starts, dropping his ERA on the season to 8.16. Considering Rucinski has struck out just six batters in 14.1 innings of work, the right-hander should remain firmly out of fantasy considerations.