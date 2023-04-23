Rucinski (hamstring) was tagged for seven runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings in his second rehab start with Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Rucinski built up his pitch count to 62 after tossing 45 pitches in his first rehab start April 12, but that was about the only positive takeaway in his second outing with Las Vegas. The right-hander threw only 35 of his pitches for strikes and retired only eight of the 17 batters he faced on the day. Despite his lackluster results through two rehab outings, Rucinski could still have a starting spot in Oakland waiting for him once he's activated from the 15-day injured list, given the low barrier for entry into the big-league rotation. He'll first make a third rehab start for Las Vegas on Sunday before the Athletics determine his next step.