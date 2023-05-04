Rucinski (0-2) allowed five runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings, taking the loss Thursday versus the Mariners.

Rucinski opened with a pair of scoreless innings, but Taylor Trammell hit a two-run home run off the right-hander in the third. Rucinski then created a mess and allowed three runs in the fourth. The 34-year-old had a hamstring injury to start the season, and he hasn't shown much in his first two starts with a 7.71 ERA, 2.25 WHIP and 4:6 K:BB through 9.1 innings. If he gets another turn in the rotation, he's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Yankees next week.