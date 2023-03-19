Rucinski is 0-1 with a 6.97 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB across 10.1 innings over three Cactus League starts.

The veteran right-hander has given up multiple earned runs in each start, but he did turn in his best performance yet Tuesday against the White Sox while allowing two earned runs on four hits and two walks in 5.1 innings. Rucinski's last taste of regular-season MLB action came back in 2018 with the Marlins, after which he spent the next four seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization. Rucinski is battling Kyle Muller and JP Sears for the fifth spot in Oakland's starting rotation, but he could certainly also fit in as a middle-relief option considering all but one of his 41 MLB appearances have come out of the bullpen.