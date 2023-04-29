Rucinski (0-1) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on 11 hits and one walk over 5.2 innings against Cincinnati. He struck out one.

This was Rucinski's first start in MLB after pitching in Korea the past four years. The right-hander is also coming off a hamstring injury, so it might be awhile before he's fully back up to speed. The 34-year-old is tentatively slated to face the Mariners in his next start.