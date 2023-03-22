Rucinski is a question mark for Opening Day due to left hamstring tightness, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
It's not clear when Rucinski suffered the injury, but he'll miss his next Cactus League start and his status for the beginning of the regular season is up in the air. Paul Blackburn (finger) has already been ruled out for Opening Day, so the Athletics' rotation depth could be tested. It's been a rough spring for Rucinski, as his hamstring injury was preceded by a 6.97 ERA in three Cactus League outings.