Steckenrider signed a minor-league contract with the Athletics on Saturday that includes an invitation to MLB spring training, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Steckenrider was an indispensable reliever for the Mariners during the 2021 season, turning in a 2.00 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 58:17 K:BB across 67.2 innings while collecting 14 saves. He appeared primed to maintain a key late-inning role for Seattle in 2022, but he took a huge step back in performance with a 5.65 ERA and 1.81 WHIP over 14.1 innings before he was ultimately booted off the 40-man roster in June. The 32-year-old didn't find much success (4.62 ERA, 21:17 K:BB in 25.1 innings) while spending the final three-plus months of the campaign at Triple-A Tacoma, but the Athletics are hoping the change of scenery will help him rediscover the strong form he displayed two years ago. With a strong spring, Steckrider should have a fair chance at winning a spot in Oakland's Opening Day bullpen.