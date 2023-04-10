Steckenrider was placed on Triple-A Las Vegas' restricted list for an undisclosed reason on March 31, the team's official site reports.

The veteran reliever had a rough Cactus League stint this spring, allowing eight runs on 16 hits and four walks across 11.2 innings. Steckenrider, who pitched to an 0-2 record, 5.65 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 16 appearances with the Mariners last season, is projected to eventually begin the 2023 campaign with the Aviators, but he'll naturally have to first clear his restricted status.