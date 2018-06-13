Fowler went 2-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

Fowler also struck out twice, a tangible reminder the young outfielder remains a work in progress. However, he's clearly hit a stride in June as he further acclimates to big-league arms, with Tuesday's effort already serving as his fifth multi-hit tally of the month. Fowler is sporting a .361 average overall in his last 10 games, a surge that's included three home runs and has boosted his season average 82 points to .256.