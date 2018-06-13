Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Another pair of hits Tuesday
Fowler went 2-for-5 with a run in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.
Fowler also struck out twice, a tangible reminder the young outfielder remains a work in progress. However, he's clearly hit a stride in June as he further acclimates to big-league arms, with Tuesday's effort already serving as his fifth multi-hit tally of the month. Fowler is sporting a .361 average overall in his last 10 games, a surge that's included three home runs and has boosted his season average 82 points to .256.
More News
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Gets day off Saturday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Productive out of leadoff spot Sunday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Hitting leadoff Sunday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Athletics' Dustin Fowler: Gets breather Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.
-
Can you trust these six starters?
Sometimes good pitchers get so far off track that you're just not sure you can trust them anymore....
-
These four hitters are really this good
Generally after a player puts together a hot streak, his numbers are due for a correction,...