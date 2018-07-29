Fowler is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Fowler has been on the bench for all three games of the Athletics' series in Colorado and may have surrendered his everyday role in center field to Nick Martini. Over 15 contests in July, Fowler has supplied an ugly .192 on-base percentage, a sizable drop from his already less-than-stellar .260 season mark.